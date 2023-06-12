Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 108-95 win against the Heat, Jokic had 23 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and three blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Jokic's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.5 29.5 Rebounds 12.5 11.8 13.5 Assists 9.5 9.8 10.3 PRA -- 46.1 53.3 PR -- 36.3 43 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.7



Looking to bet on one or more of Nikola Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat

Jokic is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 6/9/2023 37 23 12 4 3 3 3 6/7/2023 44 32 21 10 1 2 0 6/4/2023 42 41 11 4 2 0 0 6/1/2023 40 27 10 14 1 1 1 2/13/2023 34 27 12 8 0 0 0 12/30/2022 36 19 12 12 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jokic or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.