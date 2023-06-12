Nikola Jokic NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Heat - June 12
Nikola Jokic and the rest of the Denver Nuggets face the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 8:30 PM ET.
If you'd like to make predictions on Jokic's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.
Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|28.5
|24.5
|29.5
|Rebounds
|12.5
|11.8
|13.5
|Assists
|9.5
|9.8
|10.3
|PRA
|--
|46.1
|53.3
|PR
|--
|36.3
|43
|3PM
|1.5
|0.8
|1.7
Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Heat
- Jokic is responsible for taking 14.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.8 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.
- Conceding 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Heat are 14th in the NBA, giving up 25.6 per game.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are 28th in the NBA, giving up 13.1 makes per contest.
Nikola Jokic vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|6/9/2023
|37
|23
|12
|4
|3
|3
|3
|6/7/2023
|44
|32
|21
|10
|1
|2
|0
|6/4/2023
|42
|41
|11
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6/1/2023
|40
|27
|10
|14
|1
|1
|1
|2/13/2023
|34
|27
|12
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12/30/2022
|36
|19
|12
|12
|2
|1
|1
