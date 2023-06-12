The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets have a 3-1 series lead. The over/under for the matchup is set at 210.5.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 210.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 210.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 228.3, 17.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets are 45-37-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 78.9% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 58 games this season that have gone over 210.5 combined points scored.
  • Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 8.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami is 30-52-0 ATS this season.
  • The Heat have come away with seven wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 25.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 210.5 % of Games Over 210.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 69 84.1% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 58 70.7% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have a 7-3 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in their past 10 games.
  • Three of Nuggets' last 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.
  • The Nuggets record 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.
  • Denver is 39-22 against the spread and 48-13 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Heat have hit the over in three of their last 10 games.
  • This season, Miami is 14-27-0 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it is 16-25-0 ATS (.390).
  • The Heat average only three fewer points per game (109.5) than the Nuggets allow (112.5).
  • When it scores more than 112.5 points, Miami is 15-15 against the spread and 22-8 overall.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

