The Denver Nuggets (53-29) have one player on the injury report in their NBA Finals game 5 with the Miami Heat (44-38) at Ball Arena on Monday, June 12 at 8:30 PM ET.

The Nuggets will try for another victory over the Heat after a 108-95 win in their matchup on Friday. Aaron Gordon led the way with a team-leading 27 points in the victory for the Nuggets, while Jimmy Butler put up 25 points in the loss for the Heat.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jamal Murray PG Questionable Illness 20 3.9 6.2

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ABC

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game, six more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

Denver is 48-13 when scoring more than 109.8 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 114.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 115.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Denver makes 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets rank second in the NBA with 116.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 19th in the league defensively with 112.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only three fewer points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Miami is 22-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.

The Heat have played worse offensively in their previous 10 games, tallying 103.4 points per contest, 6.1 fewer points their than season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league) while shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA). It is making 1.1 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 13.1 per game at 36.7%.

The Heat score 110.4 points per 100 possessions (25th in league), while conceding 110.6 points per 100 possessions (ninth in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 210.5

