Charlie Morton starts for the Atlanta Braves on Monday against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

The Braves are -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Tigers (+180).

Tigers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -225 +180 - - - - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their foes are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have not covered the spread in any of their most recent 10 games (three of those games had a runline).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (36.4%) in those games.

Detroit has a record of 3-7 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Detroit's games have gone over the total in 32 of its 63 chances.

The Tigers have an against the spread record of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-16 12-21 9-21 17-16 21-29 5-8

