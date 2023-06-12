Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers hit the field on Monday at Comerica Park against Charlie Morton, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 52 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .347 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .222 this season, which ranks last among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 223 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .298 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Tigers rank 17th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages just 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.56 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Tigers have a combined WHIP of just 1.260 as a pitching staff, which is the ninth-best in baseball this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Mason Englert gets the nod for the Tigers and will make his first start of the season.

The right-hander will make his MLB debut at the age of 23.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/6/2023 Phillies L 1-0 Away Tyler Alexander Taijuan Walker 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen AJ Smith-Shawver 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away - Louie Varland

