Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (40-25) and Zach McKinstry's Detroit Tigers (26-37) will square off in the series opener on Monday, June 12 at Comerica Park. The contest will start at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +180 moneyline odds.

Tigers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.89 ERA) vs Mason Englert - DET (1-2, 5.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Tigers and Braves matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Tigers (+180), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Tigers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Zach McKinstry hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 34, or 61.8%, of those games.

The Braves have a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 7-2 record over the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Tigers have been victorious in 20, or 36.4%, of the 55 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.