The Detroit Tigers (26-37) will try to snap a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Atlanta Braves (40-25) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (5-6) to the mound, while Mason Englert (1-2) will take the ball for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (5-6, 3.89 ERA) vs Englert - DET (1-2, 5.00 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mason Englert

Englert makes his first start of the season for the Tigers.

The right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 23 years old.

Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .288 against him this season. He has a 5.00 ERA and 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings over his 21 appearances.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves' Morton (5-6) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 3.89, a 2.57 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.457.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

In 12 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.8 frames per outing.

He has made 12 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.89 ERA ranks 36th, 1.457 WHIP ranks 63rd, and 10 K/9 ranks 15th.

