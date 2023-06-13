The Detroit Tigers, including Andy Ibanez (.346 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Braves.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and four walks while hitting .202.
  • In 15 of 35 games this season (42.9%) Ibanez has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (11.4%).
  • In 8.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Ibanez has driven in a run in eight games this year (22.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 35 games (25.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 16
.214 AVG .188
.241 OBP .235
.411 SLG .333
6 XBH 5
2 HR 1
6 RBI 3
15/2 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 66 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
