How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Florida Panthers go on the road to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 lead in the series.
You can turn on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Golden Knights and the Panthers hit the ice.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|6/10/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 VEG
|6/8/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|6/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|7-2 VEG
|6/3/2023
|Golden Knights
|Panthers
|5-2 VEG
|3/7/2023
|Panthers
|Golden Knights
|2-1 FLA
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 38 goals during that span.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|67
|27
|39
|66
|54
|47
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|81
|16
|49
|65
|30
|64
|58.1%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|76
|28
|29
|57
|30
|40
|37.5%
|Reilly Smith
|78
|26
|30
|56
|38
|30
|57.1%
|Alex Pietrangelo
|73
|11
|43
|54
|52
|56
|100%
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
