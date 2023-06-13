The Florida Panthers go on the road to square off against the Vegas Golden Knights for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday, June 13, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights hold a 3-1 lead in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

You can turn on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Golden Knights and the Panthers hit the ice.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 6/10/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 VEG 6/8/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 6/5/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 7-2 VEG 6/3/2023 Golden Knights Panthers 5-2 VEG 3/7/2023 Panthers Golden Knights 2-1 FLA

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Golden Knights have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers concede 3.3 goals per game (272 in total), 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Panthers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.3 goals per game (23 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players