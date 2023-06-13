The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers Tuesday in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Panthers have +165 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Golden Knights (-200).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has played 72 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Golden Knights have gone 15-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Panthers have been the underdog 17 times this season, and upset their opponent in 11, or 64.7%, of those games.

Vegas has won all four games when it played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Florida has a record of 4-1 in games when bookmakers list the team at +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (+125) Reilly Smith 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200) Alex Pietrangelo 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+115)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Anton Lundell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-167) Sam Bennett 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-133) 3.5 (+110) Anthony Duclair 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) 1.5 (-139)

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.8 2.1

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 3-7-0 6 2.3 2.6

