Tuesday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers square off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-1. The Panthers are the underdog (+165) in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights (-200).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-200) Panthers (+165) 6

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have put together a 15-5 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Vegas has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

In 59 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Florida is 4-1 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this matchup implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Florida has played 72 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 267 (14th) Goals 288 (6th) 225 (11th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 42 (25th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Five of Vegas' last 10 contests went over.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 5.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.9 more goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.

With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Florida has gone over the total three times.

The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.

In the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 3.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.