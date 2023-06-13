Golden Knights vs. Panthers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - Stanley Cup Final Game 5
Tuesday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers square off in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are ahead in the series 3-1. The Panthers are the underdog (+165) in this decisive matchup with the Golden Knights (-200).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-200)
|Panthers (+165)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for BetMGM today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have put together a 15-5 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Vegas has played four times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 66.7%.
- In 59 games this season, Vegas and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have won 11, or 64.7%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Florida is 4-1 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this matchup implies a 37.7% chance of victory for the Panthers.
- Florida has played 72 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.
Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Player Props
|How to Watch Golden Knights vs Panthers
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Odds/Over/Under
|Golden Knights vs Panthers Prediction
Golden Knights vs. Panthers Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|267 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|225 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with BetMGM.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Five of Vegas' last 10 contests went over.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 5.7 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.9 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have conceded 225 goals (2.7 per game) to rank 11th in league action.
- With a +42 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the NHL.
Panthers Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Florida has gone over the total three times.
- The Panthers and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals in their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- In the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are averaging 3.3 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best scoring offense (288 total goals, 3.5 per game).
- The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among NHL teams.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.