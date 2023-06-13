Jack Eichel and Matthew Tkachuk are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers play at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday (opening faceoff at 8:00 PM ET).

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, truTV, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

One of Vegas' top offensive players this season is Eichel, who has scored 66 points in 67 games (27 goals and 39 assists).

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 0 0 0 2 at Panthers Jun. 8 0 1 1 3 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 1 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 2 2 2 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 3

Chandler Stephenson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Chandler Stephenson has 65 points (0.8 per game), scoring 16 goals and adding 49 assists.

Stephenson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 2 0 2 3 at Panthers Jun. 8 0 0 0 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 0 2 2 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 0 1 1 1 at Stars May. 29 0 0 0 0

Jonathan Marchessault Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Jonathan Marchessault has scored 28 goals and added 29 assists through 76 games for Vegas.

Marchessault Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Jun. 10 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Jun. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Panthers Jun. 5 2 1 3 4 vs. Panthers Jun. 3 1 0 1 3 at Stars May. 29 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Tkachuk's 109 points are important for Florida. He has put up 40 goals and 69 assists in 79 games.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 1 0 1 4 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 2 0 2 4

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. is a leading scorer for Florida with 78 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in 68 games.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Jun. 10 1 1 2 6 vs. Golden Knights Jun. 8 0 0 0 1 at Golden Knights Jun. 5 0 0 0 3 at Golden Knights Jun. 3 0 0 0 2 vs. Hurricanes May. 24 0 2 2 2

