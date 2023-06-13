On Tuesday, Jake Marisnick (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .207 with a double and two walks.

Marisnick has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this year (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 .000 AVG .083 .000 OBP .214 .000 SLG .083 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings