On Tuesday, Jake Marisnick (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

  • Marisnick is batting .207 with a double and two walks.
  • Marisnick has gotten a hit in four of 11 games this year (36.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
  • Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 5
.000 AVG .083
.000 OBP .214
.000 SLG .083
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
1/0 K/BB 6/2
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
  • The Braves give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • The Braves are sending Strider (6-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts through 73 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.
