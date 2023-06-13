Kerry Carpenter -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on June 13 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .279.

Carpenter is batting .550 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Carpenter has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (33.3%).

He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

In four games this season (16.7%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In nine of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 12 .435 AVG .100 .458 OBP .200 .652 SLG .300 6 XBH 4 2 HR 2 3 RBI 5 10/2 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0

