Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Kerry Carpenter -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on June 13 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .279.
- Carpenter is batting .550 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in 13 of 24 games this season (54.2%), with more than one hit on eight occasions (33.3%).
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In four games this season (16.7%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (12.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In nine of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.435
|AVG
|.100
|.458
|OBP
|.200
|.652
|SLG
|.300
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|10/2
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.80 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.