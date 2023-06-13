As of June 18 the Detroit Lions' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +1800.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit covered 10 times in 17 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Lions games.

Detroit struggled defensively, ranking worst in the NFL (392.4 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked fourth-best on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 380 yards per game.

The Lions posted a 5-4 record at home and were 4-4 on the road last season.

As favorites, Detroit went 3-2. As underdogs, the Lions were 5-5.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 catches for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

On the ground with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery scored five touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 801 yards (50.1 per game).

In 16 games played for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. had 46 receptions for 529 yards (33.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

As a key defensive contributor, Alex Anzalone posted 125 tackles, 7.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +12500 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +3000 11 November 19 Bears - +5000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +5000 15 December 17 Broncos - +4000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

