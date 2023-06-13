Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will see Luis Severino starting for the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mets Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mets rank 10th in MLB action with 79 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

The Mets are 19th in MLB, slugging .395.

The Mets have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

The Mets are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (290 total).

The Mets are 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

Mets batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.

The Mets average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.383).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 102 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.

The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

The Yankees rank 13th in the league with 304 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.

The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

The Yankees have an 8.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.206 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher

Max Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.

Scherzer has four quality starts this season.

Scherzer will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Severino (0-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Severino has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mets Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Braves L 7-5 Away Max Scherzer Charlie Morton 6/8/2023 Braves L 13-10 Away Justin Verlander Spencer Strider 6/9/2023 Pirates L 14-7 Away Tylor Megill Rich Hill 6/10/2023 Pirates W 5-1 Away Kodai Senga Johan Oviedo 6/11/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Carlos Carrasco Mitch Keller 6/13/2023 Yankees - Home Max Scherzer Luis Severino 6/14/2023 Yankees - Home Justin Verlander Gerrit Cole 6/16/2023 Cardinals - Home Tylor Megill Miles Mikolas 6/17/2023 Cardinals - Home Kodai Senga Adam Wainwright 6/18/2023 Cardinals - Home Carlos Carrasco Matthew Liberatore 6/19/2023 Astros - Away Max Scherzer Framber Valdez

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Luis Severino Lance Lynn 6/8/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Randy Vasquez Mike Clevinger 6/9/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Garrett Whitlock 6/10/2023 Red Sox W 3-1 Home Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/11/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Home Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/13/2023 Mets - Away Luis Severino Max Scherzer 6/14/2023 Mets - Away Gerrit Cole Justin Verlander 6/16/2023 Red Sox - Away Domingo Germán Tanner Houck 6/17/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt Brayan Bello 6/18/2023 Red Sox - Away Clarke Schmidt James Paxton 6/20/2023 Mariners - Home Luis Severino George Kirby

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.