How to Watch the Mets vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets will see Luis Severino starting for the New York Yankees on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
Mets vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Mets Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mets rank 10th in MLB action with 79 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- The Mets are 19th in MLB, slugging .395.
- The Mets have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Mets are the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.4 runs per game (290 total).
- The Mets are 17th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Mets batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the fourth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.383).
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 102 home runs rank fourth in Major League Baseball.
- The Yankees are 13th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .417 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- The Yankees rank 13th in the league with 304 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .301.
- The Yankees rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- The Yankees have an 8.9 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.55 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.206 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.
Mets Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.71 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- Scherzer has four quality starts this season.
- Scherzer will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Severino (0-1) will make his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed five innings while giving up four earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.
- In four starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Severino has two starts of five or more innings this season in four chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mets Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Braves
|L 7-5
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Charlie Morton
|6/8/2023
|Braves
|L 13-10
|Away
|Justin Verlander
|Spencer Strider
|6/9/2023
|Pirates
|L 14-7
|Away
|Tylor Megill
|Rich Hill
|6/10/2023
|Pirates
|W 5-1
|Away
|Kodai Senga
|Johan Oviedo
|6/11/2023
|Pirates
|L 2-1
|Away
|Carlos Carrasco
|Mitch Keller
|6/13/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Scherzer
|Luis Severino
|6/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Justin Verlander
|Gerrit Cole
|6/16/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tylor Megill
|Miles Mikolas
|6/17/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Kodai Senga
|Adam Wainwright
|6/18/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Carlos Carrasco
|Matthew Liberatore
|6/19/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Framber Valdez
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Lance Lynn
|6/8/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Home
|Randy Vasquez
|Mike Clevinger
|6/9/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/10/2023
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/11/2023
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Max Scherzer
|6/14/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Justin Verlander
|6/16/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tanner Houck
|6/17/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Brayan Bello
|6/18/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|James Paxton
|6/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|George Kirby
