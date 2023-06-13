Player prop bet odds for Francisco Lindor, Gleyber Torres and others are listed when the New York Mets host the New York Yankees at Citi Field on Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Max Scherzer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Scherzer Stats

The Mets' Max Scherzer (5-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

Scherzer has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Scherzer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 7 5.2 11 5 5 10 0 vs. Phillies Jun. 1 7.0 5 2 1 9 1 at Rockies May. 26 7.0 6 1 1 8 0 vs. Guardians May. 21 6.0 3 0 0 5 1 at Nationals May. 14 5.0 2 1 1 6 2

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 55 hits with 16 doubles, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .216/.291/.420 slash line so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Pirates Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 at Braves Jun. 8 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Braves Jun. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Brandon Nimmo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Nimmo Stats

Brandon Nimmo has 70 hits with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 26 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.374/.415 so far this year.

Nimmo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Jun. 10 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 4 4 0 at Braves Jun. 7 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 62 hits with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 28 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .253/.331/.429 on the year.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 63 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 21 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashed .269/.344/.444 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Red Sox Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jun. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

