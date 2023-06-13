The New York Mets (31-35) host the New York Yankees (38-29) to start a two-game series at Citi Field, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET on Tuesday. The Mets are coming off a series defeat to the Pirates, and the Yankees a series loss to the Red Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Max Scherzer (5-2) to the mound, while Luis Severino (0-1) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (5-2, 3.71 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (0-1, 5.75 ERA)

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Mets' Scherzer (5-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves.

The 38-year-old has pitched in 10 games this season with a 3.71 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .244.

He has earned a quality start four times in 10 starts this season.

Scherzer will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 10 chances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino (0-1) takes the mound first for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.75 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Over four games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 5.75 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.

Severino heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Severino has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year heading into this game.

