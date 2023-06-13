Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (38-29) and New York Mets (31-35) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.

The probable starters are Max Scherzer (5-2) for the Mets and Luis Severino (0-1) for the Yankees.

Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mets Performance Insights

The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mets and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Mets are 2-2-0 against the spread.

The Mets have won 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season, the Mets have won 10 of their 21 games, or 47.6%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mets, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Mets rank 16th in the league with 290 total runs scored this season.

The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).

Yankees Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Yankees' ATS record is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Yankees have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.

This year, the Yankees have won three of six games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for the Yankees is the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (304 total runs).

The Yankees have the third-best ERA (3.55) in the majors this season.

Mets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 7 @ Braves L 7-5 Max Scherzer vs Charlie Morton June 8 @ Braves L 13-10 Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider June 9 @ Pirates L 14-7 Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill June 10 @ Pirates W 5-1 Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo June 11 @ Pirates L 2-1 Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller June 13 Yankees - Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino June 14 Yankees - Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole June 16 Cardinals - Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas June 17 Cardinals - Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright June 18 Cardinals - Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore June 19 @ Astros - Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez

Yankees Schedule