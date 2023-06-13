Mets vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 13
Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees (38-29) and New York Mets (31-35) matching up at Citi Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET on June 13.
The probable starters are Max Scherzer (5-2) for the Mets and Luis Severino (0-1) for the Yankees.
Mets vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mets vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Mets vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Mets Performance Insights
- The Mets have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Mets and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Over their last 10 games, the Mets are 2-2-0 against the spread.
- The Mets have won 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season, the Mets have won 10 of their 21 games, or 47.6%, when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Mets, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.
- The Mets rank 16th in the league with 290 total runs scored this season.
- The Mets have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
Yankees Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-2.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Yankees' ATS record is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 games (four of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).
- The Yankees have been underdogs in 20 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (45%) in those contests.
- This year, the Yankees have won three of six games when listed as at least +135 or better on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 42.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for the Yankees is the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (304 total runs).
- The Yankees have the third-best ERA (3.55) in the majors this season.
Mets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 7
|@ Braves
|L 7-5
|Max Scherzer vs Charlie Morton
|June 8
|@ Braves
|L 13-10
|Justin Verlander vs Spencer Strider
|June 9
|@ Pirates
|L 14-7
|Tylor Megill vs Rich Hill
|June 10
|@ Pirates
|W 5-1
|Kodai Senga vs Johan Oviedo
|June 11
|@ Pirates
|L 2-1
|Carlos Carrasco vs Mitch Keller
|June 13
|Yankees
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Luis Severino
|June 14
|Yankees
|-
|Justin Verlander vs Gerrit Cole
|June 16
|Cardinals
|-
|Tylor Megill vs Miles Mikolas
|June 17
|Cardinals
|-
|Kodai Senga vs Adam Wainwright
|June 18
|Cardinals
|-
|Carlos Carrasco vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 19
|@ Astros
|-
|Max Scherzer vs Framber Valdez
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 8
|White Sox
|L 6-5
|Luis Severino vs Lance Lynn
|June 8
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Randy Vasquez vs Mike Clevinger
|June 9
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 10
|Red Sox
|W 3-1
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 11
|Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 13
|@ Mets
|-
|Luis Severino vs Max Scherzer
|June 14
|@ Mets
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Justin Verlander
|June 16
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tanner Houck
|June 17
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brayan Bello
|June 18
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Mariners
|-
|Luis Severino vs George Kirby
