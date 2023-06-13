After batting .205 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) in his previous game against the Braves.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 36 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

In six games this year, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).

Torkelson has an RBI in 22 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .243 AVG .223 .352 OBP .282 .374 SLG .369 10 XBH 11 2 HR 4 13 RBI 16 27/16 K/BB 34/11 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings