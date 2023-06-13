Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
After batting .205 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-6 with a home run) in his previous game against the Braves.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is hitting .232 with 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks.
- Torkelson has picked up a hit in 36 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Torkelson has an RBI in 22 of 63 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 24 games this year (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.243
|AVG
|.223
|.352
|OBP
|.282
|.374
|SLG
|.369
|10
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|16
|27/16
|K/BB
|34/11
|1
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- The Braves will send Strider (6-2) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.