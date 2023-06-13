Tuesday's game at Comerica Park has the Atlanta Braves (40-26) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at 6:40 PM ET (on June 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-3 win for the Braves, so expect a tight matchup.

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider (6-2) against the Tigers and Reese Olson (0-1).

Tigers vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Tigers vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

When it comes to the over/under, Detroit and its foes are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 contests.

The Tigers have compiled a 1-3-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in four of those games).

The Tigers have won in 21, or 37.5%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Detroit is No. 30 in MLB play scoring 3.6 runs per game (229 total runs).

The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Tigers Schedule