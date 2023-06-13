The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies will hit the field against Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 6:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -275 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +220 moneyline odds. Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. A 7.5-run total has been set in the game.

Tigers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -275 +220 7.5 -115 -105 -2.5 +105 -125

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-9.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Tigers have a 1-3-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in four of those games).

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (37.5%) in those games.

Detroit has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Tigers have an implied victory probability of 31.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Games involving Detroit have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 33 of 64 chances this season.

The Tigers are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 12-21 9-21 18-16 22-29 5-8

