How to Watch the Tigers vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Reese Olson takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Tigers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Braves vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Tigers Player Props
|Braves vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Tigers Prediction
|Braves vs Tigers Odds
Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Tigers' 54 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.
- Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .351 this season.
- The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 229 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.
- Detroit has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Detroit has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- Tigers pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.
Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Olson will get the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Olson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Tigers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Tigers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/8/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-2
|Away
|Tyler Holton
|Zack Wheeler
|6/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-6
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|Merrill Kelly
|6/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Home
|Matthew Boyd
|Ryne Nelson
|6/11/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-5
|Home
|Will Vest
|Zac Gallen
|6/12/2023
|Braves
|W 6-5
|Home
|Mason Englert
|Charlie Morton
|6/13/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Reese Olson
|Spencer Strider
|6/14/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Michael Lorenzen
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|6/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Boyd
|Sonny Gray
|6/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Joey Wentz
|Joe Ryan
|6/17/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|-
|Louie Varland
|6/18/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Reese Olson
|Pablo Lopez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.