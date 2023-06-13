Reese Olson takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Comerica Park against Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Tigers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' 54 home runs rank 27th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .351 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 229 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Detroit has pitched to a 4.54 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Olson will get the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Thursday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

Olson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/13/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen AJ Smith-Shawver 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away - Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Pablo Lopez

