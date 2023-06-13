Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the way for the Atlanta Braves (40-26) on Tuesday, June 13, when they battle Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (27-37) at Comerica Park at 6:40 PM ET.

The Tigers are +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-275). Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 34 (60.7%) of those contests.

The Braves have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 73.3% chance to win.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (37.5%) in those games.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 1-9 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Tigers vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+300) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+310) Jake Marisnick 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+120) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+425) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+260) Javier Báez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

