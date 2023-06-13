Oddsmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Torkelson and others when the Atlanta Braves visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Tigers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 15 doubles, six home runs, 27 walks and 29 RBI (55 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He has a .232/.315/.371 slash line so far this season.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 12 RBI (42 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .249/.348/.391 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Strider Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Spencer Strider (6-2) for his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

In 13 starts, Strider has pitched through or past the fifth inning 12 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 24-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (3.91), 17th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1 vs. Dodgers May. 23 6.0 5 4 2 11 3 at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 88 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .328/.399/.560 so far this year.

Acuna has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 17 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .251/.303/.470 so far this year.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0

