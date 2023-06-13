The Atlanta Braves (40-26) visit the Detroit Tigers (27-37) on Tuesday at Comerica Park, at 6:40 PM ET.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (6-2) for the Braves and Reese Olson (0-1) for the Tigers.

Tigers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV: BSDET

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reese Olson

Olson (0-1) makes the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

He has a 2.70 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .143 against him over his two appearances this season.

Olson is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves' Strider (6-2) will make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed four innings while giving up eight earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 3.91 ERA and 14.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .193.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in seven of them.

Strider has 12 starts of five or more innings this season in 13 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 39th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 17th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.

