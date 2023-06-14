The Chicago White Sox (29-39) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29), at 10:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (8-4) to the mound, while Mike Clevinger (3-4) will take the ball for the White Sox.

Dodgers vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (8-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (3-4, 4.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (8-4) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed seven innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 2.95, a 4.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.087.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 12th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Thursday against the New York Yankees, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.19, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season. Opponents have a .249 batting average against him.

Clevinger has collected three quality starts this season.

Clevinger will look to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per appearance).

He has had three appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

