Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) and the Chicago White Sox (29-39) clashing at Dodger Stadium (on June 14) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (8-4, 2.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Mike Clevinger (3-4, 4.19 ERA).

Dodgers vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 5, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Dodgers have a record of 4-5.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents are 3-4-3 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Dodgers have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 55 times this season and won 33, or 60%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 5-2 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Dodgers have a 71.4% chance to win.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 372.

The Dodgers' 4.45 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The White Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 contests (two of those matchups had a runline.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (29.7%) in those games.

Chicago has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +200.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (280 total runs).

The White Sox have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.59) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 8 @ Reds W 6-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Graham Ashcraft June 9 @ Phillies L 5-4 Victor Gonzalez vs Ranger Suárez June 10 @ Phillies W 9-0 Bobby Miller vs Aaron Nola June 11 @ Phillies L 7-3 Caleb Ferguson vs Taijuan Walker June 13 White Sox W 5-1 Tony Gonsolin vs Lance Lynn June 14 White Sox - Clayton Kershaw vs Mike Clevinger June 15 White Sox - Michael Grove vs Dylan Cease June 16 Giants - Bobby Miller vs TBA June 17 Giants - Bobby Miller vs TBA June 18 Giants - Tony Gonsolin vs Logan Webb June 20 @ Angels - Clayton Kershaw vs Jaime Barria

White Sox Schedule