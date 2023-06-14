Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +400)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick is hitting .207 with a double and two walks.
- This year, Marisnick has posted at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
- Marisnick has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|.333
|AVG
|.083
|.333
|OBP
|.214
|.400
|SLG
|.083
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|0
|3/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.80).
- The Braves surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider (6-2) takes the mound for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 3.91 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he went four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 38th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
