Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Braves - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Comerica Park, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Braves.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is batting .279 with six doubles, four home runs and six walks.
- Carpenter enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .550.
- Carpenter has picked up a hit in 54.2% of his 24 games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
- Looking at the 24 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (16.7%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Carpenter has had an RBI in four games this season (16.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once nine times this season (37.5%), including one multi-run game.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|.435
|AVG
|.100
|.458
|OBP
|.200
|.652
|SLG
|.300
|6
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|3
|RBI
|5
|10/2
|K/BB
|16/4
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
- Strider (6-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 121 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the righty tossed four innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 38th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.
