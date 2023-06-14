The New York Yankees (39-29) will look to sweep a two-game series versus the New York Mets (31-36), at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Justin Verlander (2-3) to the mound, while Gerrit Cole (7-1) will get the nod for the Yankees.

Mets vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Verlander - NYM (2-3, 4.85 ERA) vs Cole - NYY (7-1, 2.84 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Verlander

The Mets will hand the ball to Verlander (2-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw three innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 40-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 4.85 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .257.

He has three quality starts in seven chances this season.

In seven starts, Verlander has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole

Cole (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 15th start of the season. He has a 2.84 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 90 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 32-year-old has put up a 2.84 ERA and 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings over 14 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .219 to opposing hitters.

Cole is looking for his third quality start in a row.

Cole is trying for his 15th straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.1 innings per start.

He has had four appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (2.84), 30th in WHIP (1.144), and 24th in K/9 (9.5).

