Miguel Cabrera and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is hitting .215 with seven doubles and 12 walks.
  • In 54.5% of his games this year (18 of 33), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 33 games this year.
  • In six games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five of 33 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 17
.235 AVG .196
.322 OBP .262
.314 SLG .250
4 XBH 3
0 HR 0
5 RBI 2
14/7 K/BB 11/5
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.80).
  • The Braves give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (66 total, one per game).
  • Strider (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 14th start of the season. He has a 3.91 ERA in 73 2/3 innings pitched, with 121 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (3.91), 15th in WHIP (1.086), and first in K/9 (14.8).
