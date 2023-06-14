Miguel Cabrera and his .412 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (120 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider on June 14 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Discover More About This Game

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .215 with seven doubles and 12 walks.

In 54.5% of his games this year (18 of 33), Cabrera has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not hit a home run in his 33 games this year.

In six games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in five of 33 games so far this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .235 AVG .196 .322 OBP .262 .314 SLG .250 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 5 RBI 2 14/7 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

