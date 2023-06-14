MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Wednesday, June 14
Wednesday's MLB schedule includes the Los Angeles Angels squaring off against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Live coverage of all the MLB action today is available for you, with the info provided below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Minnesota Twins (34-33) take on the Milwaukee Brewers (34-33)
The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Target Field against the Twins on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.217 AVG, 9 HR, 32 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.265 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
|MIN Moneyline
|MIL Moneyline
|Total
|-170
|+145
|8.5
The Detroit Tigers (27-37) play host to the Atlanta Braves (40-26)
The Braves will hit the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI)
|ATL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-233
|+191
|8.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (27-41) play the San Francisco Giants (35-32)
The Giants will take to the field at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Wednesday at 1:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.290 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)
- SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 20 RBI)
|STL Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+125
|8.5
The Detroit Tigers (27-37) host the Atlanta Braves (40-26)
The Braves will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Wednesday at 4:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.232 AVG, 6 HR, 29 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.328 AVG, 13 HR, 40 RBI)
The Baltimore Orioles (42-24) play the Toronto Blue Jays (37-31)
The Blue Jays will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.313 AVG, 14 HR, 43 RBI)
|TOR Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|9
The New York Mets (31-36) take on the New York Yankees (39-29)
The Yankees will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.213 AVG, 12 HR, 43 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)
|NYM Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-110
|-109
|7.5
The Boston Red Sox (33-35) take on the Colorado Rockies (29-40)
The Rockies will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.247 AVG, 17 HR, 56 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.262 AVG, 10 HR, 37 RBI)
|BOS Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-239
|+194
|9.5
The Chicago Cubs (29-37) play the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-31)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.281 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.280 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)
The Texas Rangers (41-25) face the Los Angeles Angels (38-31)
The Angels will hit the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 51 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.296 AVG, 20 HR, 50 RBI)
|TEX Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+123
|9.5
The Houston Astros (38-29) face the Washington Nationals (26-39)
The Nationals will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.247 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.284 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
|HOU Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-252
|+208
|7.5
The Kansas City Royals (18-49) take on the Cincinnati Reds (33-35)
The Reds will hit the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.237 AVG, 11 HR, 30 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.274 AVG, 7 HR, 34 RBI)
|CIN Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|9.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-26) face the Philadelphia Phillies (33-34)
The Phillies will hit the field at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.317 AVG, 14 HR, 35 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.316 AVG, 8 HR, 41 RBI)
|ARI Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|8.5
The Oakland Athletics (19-50) face the Tampa Bay Rays (48-22)
The Rays will take to the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.292 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)
|TB Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-277
|+228
|8.5
The Seattle Mariners (33-33) face the Miami Marlins (37-31)
The Marlins will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.280 AVG, 6 HR, 31 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.382 AVG, 1 HR, 30 RBI)
|SEA Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-187
|+158
|7
The San Diego Padres (32-34) face the Cleveland Guardians (31-35)
The Guardians will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 10 HR, 32 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)
|SD Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+135
|8
The Los Angeles Dodgers (38-29) play host to the Chicago White Sox (29-39)
The White Sox will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.338 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.248 AVG, 8 HR, 40 RBI)
|LAD Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-278
|+228
|8.5
