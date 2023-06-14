After going 3-for-6 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Spencer Strider) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Comerica Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSDET

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson has 15 doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .232.

Torkelson has had a hit in 36 of 63 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (25.4%).

He has gone deep in 9.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 63), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Torkelson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 games this season (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 33 .243 AVG .223 .352 OBP .282 .374 SLG .369 10 XBH 11 2 HR 4 13 RBI 16 27/16 K/BB 34/11 1 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings