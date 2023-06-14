Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves hit the field against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Comerica Park.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -250, while the underdog Tigers have +190 odds to play spoiler. The contest's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tigers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +190 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 1-9.

When it comes to the total, the Tigers and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.

The Tigers are 1-3-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (four of those matchups had a spread listed by oddsmakers).

Read More About This Game

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 21 times (37.5%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 4-6, a 40% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 34.5% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, Detroit and its opponents have hit the over in 33 of its 64 games with a total.

The Tigers have posted a record of 4-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-16 12-21 9-21 18-16 22-29 5-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.