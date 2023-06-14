Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Torkelson will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves face the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 54 home runs as a team.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .351 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 229 (3.6 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .300 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 18th in strikeouts per game (9.2) among MLB offenses.

Detroit has an 8.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Detroit has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.54) in the majors this season.

Tigers pitchers have a 1.259 WHIP this season, eighth-best in the majors.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Reese Olson will get the start for the Tigers, his second of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies, throwing five innings of relief while giving up one earned run and allowing three hits.

Olson has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Phillies L 3-2 Away Tyler Holton Zack Wheeler 6/9/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-6 Home Michael Lorenzen Merrill Kelly 6/10/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Matthew Boyd Ryne Nelson 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Michael Lorenzen Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves - Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/15/2023 Twins - Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away - Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Pablo Lopez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.