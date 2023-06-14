On Wednesday, June 14, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (40-26) visit Spencer Torkelson's Detroit Tigers (27-37) at Comerica Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +195 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Tigers vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Reese Olson - DET (0-1, 2.70 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Tigers and Braves game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Tigers (+195) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $29.50 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Zach McKinstry hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Tigers vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 56 times this season and won 34, or 60.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 9-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (69.2% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they went 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 21, or 37.5%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a win-loss record of 4-6 when favored by +195 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.