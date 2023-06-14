Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Torkelson and others are available when the Atlanta Braves visit the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 1:10 PM ET).

Tigers vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Torkelson Stats

Torkelson has 55 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs, 27 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .232/.315/.371 so far this year.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 12 3-for-6 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Zach McKinstry Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

McKinstry Stats

Zach McKinstry has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 25 walks and 12 RBI (42 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .249/.348/.391 on the year.

McKinstry Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jun. 12 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 10 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jun. 9 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Jun. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Strider Stats

Spencer Strider (6-2) will take the mound for the Braves, his 14th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start seven times in 13 starts this season.

Strider has started 13 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 12 times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 38th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Jun. 8 4.0 8 8 8 8 2 at Diamondbacks Jun. 3 6.0 3 2 2 7 4 vs. Phillies May. 28 6.0 2 2 2 9 1 vs. Dodgers May. 23 6.0 5 4 2 11 3 at Rangers May. 17 5.0 6 4 4 7 3

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 88 hits with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 30 walks and 40 RBI. He's also stolen 28 bases.

He's slashing .328/.399/.560 on the season.

Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .304 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 3 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 3-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0

Ozzie Albies Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Albies Stats

Ozzie Albies has 63 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 17 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He has a slash line of .251/.303/.470 so far this season.

Albies Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Tigers Jun. 12 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Nationals Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Jun. 8 1-for-5 2 1 3 4 0

