The Detroit Tigers (27-37) host the Atlanta Braves (40-26) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75 ERA).

Tigers vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (6-2, 3.91 ERA) vs Lorenzen - DET (2-3, 3.75 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Lorenzen

Lorenzen gets the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Over 10 games this season, the 31-year-old has amassed a 3.75 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .220 to opposing hitters.

Lorenzen has five quality starts this year.

Lorenzen is trying for his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six frames per start.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 10 outings this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (6-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.91, a 4.32 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.086 in 13 games this season.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

In 13 starts this season, Strider has lasted five or more innings 12 times, with an average of 5.6 innings per appearance.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 38th, 1.086 WHIP ranks 15th, and 14.8 K/9 ranks first.

