After batting .185 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Marisnick and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 7:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jake Marisnick At The Plate

Marisnick is batting .200 with two doubles and two walks.

In five of 13 games this year (38.5%), Marisnick has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.

Marisnick has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 5 .000 AVG .083 .000 OBP .214 .000 SLG .083 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 1/0 K/BB 6/2 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings