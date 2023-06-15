Kerry Carpenter -- batting .343 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on June 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has six doubles, four home runs and six walks while batting .267.

Carpenter has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (13 of 26), with at least two hits eight times (30.8%).

In four games this year, he has gone deep (15.4%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).

Carpenter has picked up an RBI in 15.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run nine times this year (34.6%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 12 .400 AVG .100 .423 OBP .200 .600 SLG .300 6 XBH 4 2 HR 2 3 RBI 5 11/2 K/BB 16/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings