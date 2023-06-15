Lions Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Right now the Detroit Lions have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.
Lions Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +140
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800
Detroit Betting Insights
- Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 10 Lions games went over the point total.
- Detroit owned the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380.0 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions had five wins at home last year and four on the road.
- Detroit went 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.
- In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.
Lions Impact Players
- Jared Goff had 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).
- Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery ran for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.
- In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone collected 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 7
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+650
|2
|September 17
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|3
|September 24
|Falcons
|-
|+8000
|4
|September 28
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+12500
|7
|October 22
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|8
|October 30
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Chargers
|-
|+3000
|11
|November 19
|Bears
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 23
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|@ Saints
|-
|+3000
|14
|December 10
|@ Bears
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|Broncos
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 24
|@ Vikings
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|18
|January 7
|Vikings
|-
|+5000
