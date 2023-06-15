Right now the Detroit Lions have been given +1800 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Lions Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +140

+140 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Detroit Betting Insights

Detroit compiled a 10-5-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, 10 Lions games went over the point total.

Detroit owned the fourth-best offense last season in terms of total yards (380.0 yards per game), but it ranked worst on the defensive side of the ball (392.4 yards allowed per game).

The Lions had five wins at home last year and four on the road.

Detroit went 5-5 as underdogs and 3-2 as favorites.

In the NFC North the Lions were 5-1, and in the conference overall they went 7-5.

Lions Impact Players

Jared Goff had 29 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 65.1% of his throws for 4,438 yards (261.1 per game).

Amon-Ra St. Brown had 106 receptions for 1,161 yards (72.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games with the Bears a season ago, David Montgomery ran for 801 yards (50.1 per game) and five TDs.

In the passing game for the Jaguars, Marvin Jones Jr. scored three TDs, catching 46 balls for 529 yards (33.1 per game).

In 17 games last year, Alex Anzalone collected 1.5 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 125 tackles, and one interception.

2023-24 Lions NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 @ Chiefs - +650 2 September 17 Seahawks - +3000 3 September 24 Falcons - +8000 4 September 28 @ Packers - +6600 5 October 8 Panthers - +8000 6 October 15 @ Buccaneers - +12500 7 October 22 @ Ravens - +1800 8 October 30 Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Chargers - +3000 11 November 19 Bears - +5000 12 November 23 Packers - +6600 13 December 3 @ Saints - +3000 14 December 10 @ Bears - +5000 15 December 17 Broncos - +4000 16 December 24 @ Vikings - +5000 17 December 30 @ Cowboys - +1600 18 January 7 Vikings - +5000

