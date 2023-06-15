Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
On Thursday, Matt Vierling (.471 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Braves.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling is batting .244 with seven doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 27 of 49 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.
- In 10.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Vierling has driven home a run in eight games this year (16.3%), including more than one RBI in 8.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 13 games this season (26.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|25
|.198
|AVG
|.286
|.270
|OBP
|.330
|.333
|SLG
|.407
|7
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|8
|RBI
|8
|13/7
|K/BB
|25/5
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Twins' 3.50 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Gray gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.236 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th.
