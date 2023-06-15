Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Miguel Cabrera (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks while batting .226.
- Cabrera has gotten at least one hit in 54.3% of his games this season (19 of 35), with at least two hits five times (14.3%).
- He has hit a home run in only one game this season.
- In seven games this season (20.0%), Cabrera has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in seven games this year (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.254
|AVG
|.196
|.338
|OBP
|.262
|.390
|SLG
|.250
|6
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|2
|16/8
|K/BB
|11/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Gray (4-1) takes the mound for the Twins in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 2.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.12 ERA ranks first, 1.236 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 25th among qualifying pitchers this season.
