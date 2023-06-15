MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Thursday, June 15
Today's MLB schedule has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Texas Rangers.
In terms of live coverage, we have everything you need to know about today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Baltimore Orioles (42-25) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (38-31)
The Blue Jays will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Thursday at 1:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.276 AVG, 8 HR, 28 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.315 AVG, 14 HR, 44 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BAL Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+108
|9
The Oakland Athletics (19-51) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (49-22)
The Rays will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum versus the Athletics on Thursday at 3:37 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:37 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.257 AVG, 1 HR, 28 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.295 AVG, 8 HR, 33 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TB Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-208
|+174
|9
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The Arizona Diamondbacks (41-27) take on the Philadelphia Phillies (34-34)
The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.316 AVG, 14 HR, 35 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.315 AVG, 8 HR, 42 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|PHI Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+107
|9
The Minnesota Twins (35-33) take on the Detroit Tigers (27-39)
The Tigers will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.218 AVG, 9 HR, 34 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.235 AVG, 7 HR, 30 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIN Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-209
|+174
|7.5
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Atlanta Braves (42-26) host the Colorado Rockies (29-41)
The Rockies will hit the field at Truist Park against the Braves on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.333 AVG, 15 HR, 44 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.267 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-248
|+204
|9
The Chicago Cubs (30-37) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (34-32)
The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.286 AVG, 7 HR, 38 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CHC Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+119
|8.5
The Texas Rangers (42-25) play the Los Angeles Angels (38-32)
The Angels will look to pick up a road win at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.286 AVG, 10 HR, 53 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.299 AVG, 21 HR, 52 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TEX Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-143
|+122
|8
The Houston Astros (39-29) take on the Washington Nationals (26-40)
The Nationals will take to the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alex Bregman (.243 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.283 AVG, 9 HR, 30 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|HOU Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-215
|+179
|8.5
The San Diego Padres (33-34) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (31-36)
The Guardians will hit the field at PETCO Park versus the Padres on Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.259 AVG, 11 HR, 33 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.277 AVG, 10 HR, 38 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SD Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+120
|8.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (38-30) face the Chicago White Sox (30-39)
The White Sox will hit the field at Dodger Stadium against the Dodgers on Thursday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.335 AVG, 13 HR, 44 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.264 AVG, 16 HR, 35 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-149
|+127
|9
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.