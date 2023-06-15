Thursday's contest features the Texas Rangers (42-25) and the Los Angeles Angels (38-32) matching up at Globe Life Field (on June 15) at 8:05 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Rangers.

The probable pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) for the Rangers and Shohei Ohtani (5-2) for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have one win against the spread in their last two chances.

The Rangers have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 25 (65.8%) of those contests.

This season Texas has won 24 of its 36 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Rangers have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas leads MLB with 415 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Angels Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have posted a mark of 4-1.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Los Angeles and its foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Angels have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Angels have won in 16, or 51.6%, of the 31 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Los Angeles has a mark of 12-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Angels have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Los Angeles is No. 6 in baseball, scoring 4.9 runs per game (343 total runs).

The Angels have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup June 10 @ Rays W 8-4 Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley June 11 @ Rays L 7-3 Martín Pérez vs Shane McClanahan June 12 Angels L 9-6 Dane Dunning vs Tyler Anderson June 13 Angels L 7-3 Cody Bradford vs Jaime Barria June 14 Angels W 6-3 Andrew Heaney vs Reid Detmers June 15 Angels - Nathan Eovaldi vs Shohei Ohtani June 16 Blue Jays - Martín Pérez vs Kevin Gausman June 17 Blue Jays - Dane Dunning vs Kevin Gausman June 18 Blue Jays - Jon Gray vs Chris Bassitt June 19 @ White Sox - Andrew Heaney vs Mike Clevinger June 20 @ White Sox - Nathan Eovaldi vs Dylan Cease

Angels Schedule