Leody Taveras and the Texas Rangers take the field on Thursday at Globe Life Field against Shohei Ohtani, who is starting for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 8:05 PM ET for the final game of a four-game series.

Rangers vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.3 home runs per game to rank seventh in MLB action with 90 total home runs.

Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .456 slugging percentage.

The Rangers lead the majors with a .272 batting average.

Texas has the most productive offense in MLB action, scoring 6.2 runs per game (415 total runs).

The Rangers are the top team in MLB play this season with a .341 on-base percentage.

The Rangers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in the majors.

Texas has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Angels Batting & Pitching Performance

The Angels rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 98 home runs.

Los Angeles ranks sixth in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.

The Angels' .255 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 343 total runs this season.

The Angels have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Angels rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

Los Angeles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Angels pitchers have a 1.338 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi tries for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 14th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Eovaldi has eight quality starts under his belt this year.

Eovaldi will look to prolong a 14-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher

The Angels will send Ohtani (5-2) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while allowing three hits.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Ohtani has made 12 starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 5.8 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Rays W 8-4 Away Nathan Eovaldi Taj Bradley 6/11/2023 Rays L 7-3 Away Martín Pérez Shane McClanahan 6/12/2023 Angels L 9-6 Home Dane Dunning Tyler Anderson 6/13/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home Cody Bradford Jaime Barria 6/14/2023 Angels W 6-3 Home Andrew Heaney Reid Detmers 6/15/2023 Angels - Home Nathan Eovaldi Shohei Ohtani 6/16/2023 Blue Jays - Home Martín Pérez Kevin Gausman 6/17/2023 Blue Jays - Home Dane Dunning Kevin Gausman 6/18/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jon Gray Chris Bassitt 6/19/2023 White Sox - Away Andrew Heaney Mike Clevinger 6/20/2023 White Sox - Away Nathan Eovaldi Dylan Cease

Angels Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Angels Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Mariners L 6-2 Home Patrick Sandoval Bryan Woo 6/11/2023 Mariners W 9-4 Home Griffin Canning Logan Gilbert 6/12/2023 Rangers W 9-6 Away Tyler Anderson Dane Dunning 6/13/2023 Rangers W 7-3 Away Jaime Barria Cody Bradford 6/14/2023 Rangers L 6-3 Away Reid Detmers Andrew Heaney 6/15/2023 Rangers - Away Shohei Ohtani Nathan Eovaldi 6/16/2023 Royals - Away Patrick Sandoval Brady Singer 6/17/2023 Royals - Away Griffin Canning - 6/18/2023 Royals - Away Tyler Anderson Zack Greinke 6/20/2023 Dodgers - Home Jaime Barria Clayton Kershaw 6/21/2023 Dodgers - Home Reid Detmers Michael Grove

