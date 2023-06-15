Player prop bet options for Marcus Semien, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels at Globe Life Field on Thursday (first pitch at 8:05 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Nathan Eovaldi Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Eovaldi Stats

Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 13 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.49 ERA ranks seventh, .981 WHIP ranks fifth, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 37th.

Eovaldi Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Jun. 10 6.1 7 4 4 6 3 vs. Mariners Jun. 4 6.0 1 0 0 7 0 at Tigers May. 29 5.0 4 0 0 4 3 at Pirates May. 23 9.0 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Braves May. 17 7.0 5 3 3 5 2

Marcus Semien Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Semien Stats

Semien has 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 29 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .286/.351/.477 on the season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 14 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 0-for-7 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Jun. 10 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Adolis García Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Garcia Stats

Adolis Garcia has put up 64 hits with 12 doubles, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.322/.482 so far this year.

Garcia Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 14 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 13 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 12 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 at Rays Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 13 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs, 33 walks and 52 RBI (79 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .299/.377/.610 on the season.

Ohtani hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .447 with four doubles, six home runs, eight walks and 12 RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 14 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Rangers Jun. 13 2-for-2 2 0 0 3 1 at Rangers Jun. 12 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

Mike Trout Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Trout Stats

Mike Trout has collected 62 hits with 11 doubles, 14 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .252/.359/.467 on the season.

Trout Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers Jun. 14 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 11 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

