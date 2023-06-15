Rangers vs. Angels Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 15
Shohei Ohtani rides an 11-game hitting streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (38-32) game versus the Texas Rangers (42-25), at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday, at Globe Life Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (9-2) to the mound, while Ohtani (5-2) will get the nod for the Angels.
Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Probable Pitchers: Eovaldi - TEX (9-2, 2.49 ERA) vs Ohtani - LAA (5-2, 3.43 ERA)
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nathan Eovaldi
- Eovaldi (9-2) will take the mound for the Rangers, his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.49, a 4.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .981 in 13 games this season.
- He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- Eovaldi has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 13 chances this season.
Nathan Eovaldi vs. Angels
- The Angels have scored 343 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 607 hits, eighth in baseball, with 98 home runs (fifth in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Angels one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-28 with a double in eight innings.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani
- The Angels will send Ohtani (5-2) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 3.43 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering three earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.43, with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .176 batting average against him.
- Ohtani is aiming to record his sixth straight quality start in this matchup.
- Ohtani is looking to record his 13th start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.43 ERA ranks 27th, 1.053 WHIP ranks 11th, and 12.1 K/9 ranks third.
