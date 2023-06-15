The Chicago Sky's (5-5) injury report has four players listed as they prepare for a Thursday, June 15 game against the Indiana Fever (3-6) at Wintrust Arena. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Sunday, the Sky suffered a 93-80 loss to the Aces.

Chicago Sky Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ruthy Hebard Out Personal - - - Isabelle Harrison Out Knee - - - Rebekah Gardner Out Foot 7.0 3.7 2.3 Morgan Bertsch Out Ankle 5.3 3.7 2.3

Sky vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: The U

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky Player Leaders

Kahleah Copper puts up 17.2 points and 2.0 assists per contest -- both team highs. She is also posting 5.4 rebounds, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alanna Smith puts up 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 55.6% from the field (sixth in WNBA) and 41.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Marina Mabrey is averaging 16.1 points, 3.8 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game.

Courtney Williams is tops on her squad in both rebounds (6.9) and assists (5.0) per game, and also averages 8.4 points. Defensively, she averages 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Elizabeth Williams puts up 8.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 48.8% from the floor.

Sky vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sky -3.5 158.5

